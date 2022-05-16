Indian prime minister Narendra Modi with Nepalese prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, during a bilateral meeting in Lumbini, Nepal. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi with Nepalese prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, during a bilateral meeting in Lumbini, Nepal. Photo: EPA-EFE
India
Asia /  South Asia

India, Nepal agree to build hydroelectric power plant as part of billion-dollar investments

  • The Arun IV project will be jointly built on the Arun River in Nepal’s east; electricity will be split on a 51/49 per cent basis, NEA spokesman said
  • New Delhi is investing billions of dollars as it looks to grow its influence among smaller neighbours, where China is also increasingly active

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:09pm, 16 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi with Nepalese prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, during a bilateral meeting in Lumbini, Nepal. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi with Nepalese prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, during a bilateral meeting in Lumbini, Nepal. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE