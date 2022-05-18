Soldiers in Russian-made T-90 tanks march during a ceremony to celebrate India’s 73rd Army Day in New Delhi. India is the world’s largest buyer of Russian military equipment, and the US is trying to change that. Photo: AFP
US seeks to wean India from Russia weapons with arms-aid package

  • Proposal will include foreign military financing up to US$500 million, which would make India one of the largest recipients of such aid behind Israel and Egypt
  • India is the world’s largest buyer of Russian weapons spending more than US$25 billion in military equipment over the last decade

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:44pm, 18 May, 2022

