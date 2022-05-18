A worker stands on a temple rooftop adjacent to the Gyanvapi Mosque in the northern city of Varanasi, India/ Photo: Reuters
India’s top court revokes ban on large Muslim prayer gatherings at mosque where Hindu idols found

  • Top court in an interim order stated Muslims right to prayer should not be disturbed, and area where Hindu religious relics were found should be protected
  • Order comes a day after a local court in Hinduism’s holiest city and site of historic Gyanvapi mosque, ruled Islamic gatherings should be limited to 20 people

Reuters

Updated: 2:25pm, 18 May, 2022

