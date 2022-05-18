Rajiv Gandhi during an election campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: AFP
India’s Supreme Court frees Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict
- AG Perarivalan, 50, was convicted for supplying batteries used in a bomb that killed Gandhi in the southern state of Tamil Nadu 30 years ago
- He was arrested at the age of 19 and was first sentenced to death, but had his punishment commuted to a life sentence; his case was mired in legal wrangling
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Rajiv Gandhi during an election campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: AFP