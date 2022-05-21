A man delivers drinking water to houses along a flooded street following heavy rains in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Photo: AFP
Two million stranded as worst floods in decades hit Bangladesh’s northeast
- Flooding was driven by both rains and the onrush of water from across the border in the Indian state of Assam, killing at least 10 people this week
- Many parts of Bangladesh are prone to flooding, and experts say that climate change is increasing the likelihood of extreme weather events around the world
