A man delivers drinking water to houses along a flooded street following heavy rains in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh
Asia /  South Asia

Two million stranded as worst floods in decades hit Bangladesh’s northeast

  • Flooding was driven by both rains and the onrush of water from across the border in the Indian state of Assam, killing at least 10 people this week
  • Many parts of Bangladesh are prone to flooding, and experts say that climate change is increasing the likelihood of extreme weather events around the world

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:35pm, 21 May, 2022

