A farmer stands in his wheat field, which was damaged by unseasonal rains, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters
India’s export ban makes wheat cheap – hurting farmers already reeling from extreme heat
- Indian farmers and traders are angry they’ve been denied a windfall as domestic prices plummeted while values on US and European exchanges hit all-time highs
- With wheat now at the government-set minimum price in India, the slump represents the difference between a bumper payout and heartache, farmers say
