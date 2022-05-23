Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is calling for protests to force elections. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan’s defiant ex-PM Imran Khan calls for protests to force elections
- Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan announced a plan to topple the new government
- He called for his supporters to march peacefully on Islamabad on May 25 for a protest
