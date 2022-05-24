A man drinks water from a pipe in Jacobabad earlier this month amid the intense heatwave sweeping Pakistan and India. Photo: AFP
Deadly South Asia heatwave a once-in-3,000-year event before climate change, experts say

  • The heatwave, which has claimed at least 90 lives across India and Pakistan in recent months, was made 30 times more likely by climate change, scientists said
  • ‘This is a sign of things to come,’ said one of the authors of the World Weather Attribution study, adding it could occur every 5 years if warming continues

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:51am, 24 May, 2022

