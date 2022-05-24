A man drinks water from a pipe in Jacobabad earlier this month amid the intense heatwave sweeping Pakistan and India. Photo: AFP
Deadly South Asia heatwave a once-in-3,000-year event before climate change, experts say
- The heatwave, which has claimed at least 90 lives across India and Pakistan in recent months, was made 30 times more likely by climate change, scientists said
- ‘This is a sign of things to come,’ said one of the authors of the World Weather Attribution study, adding it could occur every 5 years if warming continues
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A man drinks water from a pipe in Jacobabad earlier this month amid the intense heatwave sweeping Pakistan and India. Photo: AFP