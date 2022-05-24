Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will go ahead with banned rally in Lahore. Photo: AFP
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will go ahead with banned rally in Lahore. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan bans ex-PM Imran Khan’s rally; cracks down on supporters in overnight raids

  • The ban came hours after a policeman was killed in a raid, when a supporter of the ousted former premier opened fire as officers entered his home
  • The former cricket star turned Islamist politician vowed to carry on with the rally in Lahore as planned, insisting he was not afraid of death

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:09pm, 24 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will go ahead with banned rally in Lahore. Photo: AFP
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will go ahead with banned rally in Lahore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE