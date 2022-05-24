Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will go ahead with banned rally in Lahore. Photo: AFP
Pakistan bans ex-PM Imran Khan’s rally; cracks down on supporters in overnight raids
- The ban came hours after a policeman was killed in a raid, when a supporter of the ousted former premier opened fire as officers entered his home
- The former cricket star turned Islamist politician vowed to carry on with the rally in Lahore as planned, insisting he was not afraid of death
