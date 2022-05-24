India is the world’s biggest sugar exporter after Brazil. Photo: Reuters
India to limit sugar exports in further risk to global food prices

  • India, the world’s biggest sugar exporter after Brazil, is set to restrict exports to safeguard its own food supplies, a week after banning wheat sales
  • Other recent measures by governments in Asia include Indonesia’s ban on palm oil exports and Malaysia halting chicken sales abroad

Bloomberg

Updated: 9:31pm, 24 May, 2022

