India is the world’s biggest sugar exporter after Brazil. Photo: Reuters
India to limit sugar exports in further risk to global food prices
- India, the world’s biggest sugar exporter after Brazil, is set to restrict exports to safeguard its own food supplies, a week after banning wheat sales
- Other recent measures by governments in Asia include Indonesia’s ban on palm oil exports and Malaysia halting chicken sales abroad
