Ranil Wickremesinghe, newly appointed prime minister, of Sri Lanka says he will slash expenditures in his new budget. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka needs to print one trillion rupees to keep economy afloat, inflation could hit 40 per cent, PM says

  • Sri Lanka is reeling from an economic crisis, as a shortage of foreign currency severely curtailed imports of essentials, triggering months of protests
  • Inflation could rise above 40 per cent as the government rolls back fuel subsidies and prints more money to keep the economy afloat Wickremesinghe said

Reuters
Updated: 9:35am, 25 May, 2022

