Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he travels on a vehicle to lead a protest march to Islamabad. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan defies court order and reaches capital, as government calls in army
- Marches raised fears of major violence between supporters of Khan – now Pakistan’s top opposition leader – and security forces
- Government of Khan’s successor, Shahbaz Sharif, has banned the rally and warned Khan he could face arrest if he went ahead with the demonstrations
