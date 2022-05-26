Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he travels on a vehicle to lead a protest march to Islamabad. Photo: Reuters
Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he travels on a vehicle to lead a protest march to Islamabad. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan defies court order and reaches capital, as government calls in army

  • Marches raised fears of major violence between supporters of Khan – now Pakistan’s top opposition leader – and security forces
  • Government of Khan’s successor, Shahbaz Sharif, has banned the rally and warned Khan he could face arrest if he went ahead with the demonstrations

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:42am, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he travels on a vehicle to lead a protest march to Islamabad. Photo: Reuters
Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he travels on a vehicle to lead a protest march to Islamabad. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE