Author Geetanjali Shree poses with the 2022 International Booker Prize award for her novel ‘Tomb of Sand’ in London. Photo: AP
Author Geetanjali Shree poses with the 2022 International Booker Prize award for her novel ‘Tomb of Sand’ in London. Photo: AP
India
Asia /  South Asia

‘Tomb of Sand’ originally written in Hindi becomes first Indian language novel to win International Booker Prize

  • Indian writer Geetanjali Shree and American translator Daisy Rockwell won the award for the novel involving a boundary-crossing 80-year-old heroine
  • The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a translated work of fiction published in the UK or Ireland

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:15am, 27 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Author Geetanjali Shree poses with the 2022 International Booker Prize award for her novel ‘Tomb of Sand’ in London. Photo: AP
Author Geetanjali Shree poses with the 2022 International Booker Prize award for her novel ‘Tomb of Sand’ in London. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE