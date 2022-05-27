Author Geetanjali Shree poses with the 2022 International Booker Prize award for her novel ‘Tomb of Sand’ in London. Photo: AP
‘Tomb of Sand’ originally written in Hindi becomes first Indian language novel to win International Booker Prize
- Indian writer Geetanjali Shree and American translator Daisy Rockwell won the award for the novel involving a boundary-crossing 80-year-old heroine
- The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a translated work of fiction published in the UK or Ireland
