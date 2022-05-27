Analysts worry rice may be India’s next food protectionism target after it restricted wheat and sugar exports. Photo: AP
Analysts worry rice may be India’s next food protectionism target after it restricted wheat and sugar exports. Photo: AP
India
Asia /  South Asia

Rice, rice, maybe: India has already restricted exports of wheat and sugar, and analysts worry the staple food could be next

  • India’s curbs on wheat and sugar exports have already sent shock waves through global markets as it marked an escalation in food protectionism
  • Any move to limit the commodity could threaten to plunge millions into hunger and boost inflation risks, at a time when crops like wheat and corn are soaring

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:15pm, 27 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Analysts worry rice may be India’s next food protectionism target after it restricted wheat and sugar exports. Photo: AP
Analysts worry rice may be India’s next food protectionism target after it restricted wheat and sugar exports. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE