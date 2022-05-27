Fans hold a poster after Aryan Khan was granted bail on drugs charges; he has now been cleared. Photo: Reuters
‘King of Bollywood’ star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan cleared of drugs charges

  • Aryan Khan, 24, an aspiring actor and director, was arrested in October 2021 during a raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai and released on bail after three weeks
  • Khan’s lawyer said the arrest was ‘arbitrary’ and that the narcotics agency did not conduct a medical examination to show his client had consumed drugs

Associated Press
Updated: 9:55pm, 27 May, 2022

