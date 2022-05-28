People queue to buy kerosene amid a fuel shortage in Sri Lanka. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian oil and Indian money for suffering Sri Lanka

  • Around 90,000 tonnes of Siberian light crude will be sent to the country’s only refinery; cash needed from India until IMF loan is approved
  • The island nation is suffering its worst economic meltdown since independence, with shortages of fuel and other vital goods making life miserable for its 22 million people

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:36pm, 28 May, 2022

