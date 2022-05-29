A passenger plane went missing in Nepal on Sunday with 22 people on board. Photo: EPA
Plane with 22 people on board missing in Nepal’s mountains
- The Twin Otter aircraft with 19 passengers and three crew members. took off from the town of Pokhara at 9:55am but soon lost contact with air traffic control
- The impoverished Himalayan nation has a poor air safety record due to insufficient training and maintenance
