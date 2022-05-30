Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Bloomberg
Sri Lanka PM invites protesting youth to join governance under proposed political reforms
- Ranil Wickremesinghe said governance will be broad-based through parliamentary committees where politicians, youth and experts will work together
- Protesters are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, holding him and his family responsible for the country’s worst economic crisis
