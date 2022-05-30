Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Bloomberg
Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Bloomberg
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Sri Lanka PM invites protesting youth to join governance under proposed political reforms

  • Ranil Wickremesinghe said governance will be broad-based through parliamentary committees where politicians, youth and experts will work together
  • Protesters are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, holding him and his family responsible for the country’s worst economic crisis

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:12am, 30 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Bloomberg
Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE