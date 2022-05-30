Sidhu Moose Wala performing in London in 2021. Photo: Redferns
Sidhu Moose Wala performing in London in 2021. Photo: Redferns
Popular Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead at 28 amid gang violence

  • He was killed on Sunday evening while driving his car in Mansa, a district in northern India’s Punjab state, in what is believed to be inter-gang rivalry
  • The performer was a controversial figure due to his lyrical style – in 2020, police charged him for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his songs

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:19pm, 30 May, 2022

