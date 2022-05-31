India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: India asked to rethink export ban, supply more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat due to shortages caused by Russia invasion
- An Indian government source said Bangladesh is one of about six country’s that have requested wheat from the country
- India is the world’s second-biggest producer of wheat and recently imposed an export ban on the staple following a heatwave that affected crop yields
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Photo: Reuters