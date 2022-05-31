Nepalese officials on Tuesday confirmed all 22 people on board a plane that crashed two days earlier were killed after rescuers found and recovered the final body from the wreckage. Photo: Xinhua
Nepal says bodies of all 22 victims of Himalayan mountainside plane crash recovered, voice recorder found
- Two Germans, four Indians and 16 Nepalis were on the De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft which crashed 15 minutes after take off on Sunday morning
- Nepali government set up a panel to determine the cause of the crash and suggest preventive measures for the aviation sector
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Nepalese officials on Tuesday confirmed all 22 people on board a plane that crashed two days earlier were killed after rescuers found and recovered the final body from the wreckage. Photo: Xinhua