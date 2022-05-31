Nepalese officials on Tuesday confirmed all 22 people on board a plane that crashed two days earlier were killed after rescuers found and recovered the final body from the wreckage. Photo: Xinhua
Nepalese officials on Tuesday confirmed all 22 people on board a plane that crashed two days earlier were killed after rescuers found and recovered the final body from the wreckage. Photo: Xinhua
Nepal
Nepal says bodies of all 22 victims of Himalayan mountainside plane crash recovered, voice recorder found

  • Two Germans, four Indians and 16 Nepalis were on the De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft which crashed 15 minutes after take off on Sunday morning
  • Nepali government set up a panel to determine the cause of the crash and suggest preventive measures for the aviation sector

Agencies

Updated: 3:24pm, 31 May, 2022

