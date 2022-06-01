Myanmar’s military has likely used air strikes and artillery barrages as “collective punishment” against civilians, Amnesty International said on Wednesday accusing the junta of “a new wave of war crimes”. Photo: El Tu Hta Community Leaders
Amnesty International accuses Myanmar’s junta of ‘a new wave of war crimes’ for using air strikes against civilians
- Deadly clashes have ravaged swathes of the country since last year’s coup, which ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s government
- More than 1,800 people have been killed in the junta’s crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Myanmar’s military has likely used air strikes and artillery barrages as “collective punishment” against civilians, Amnesty International said on Wednesday accusing the junta of “a new wave of war crimes”. Photo: El Tu Hta Community Leaders