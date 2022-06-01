Star Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died of a heart attack at age 53 after a concert on Tuesday, Indian media reported. Photo: Handout
Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as ‘KK’, dies from heart attack after concert in Kolkata at age 53
- Born in Delhi, the versatile singer recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages
- His passing prompted a flood of tributes from fans including from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
