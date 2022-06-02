India’s financial crime-fighting agency wants to question the two most senior members of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, who lead the main opposition Congress Party, President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul as it investigates a complaint of money laundering. Photo: Reuters
In India, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of the main opposition to be questioned in money laundering probe
- Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul are accused of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control of properties worth US$300 million
- The summons by the enforcement directorate is linked to a nine-year old complaint by a lawmaker of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
India’s financial crime-fighting agency wants to question the two most senior members of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, who lead the main opposition Congress Party, President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul as it investigates a complaint of money laundering. Photo: Reuters