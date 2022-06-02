Closing the employment gap between men and women — a whopping 58 percentage points — could expand India’s GDP by US$6 trillion according to a Bloomberg Economics. Photo: AP
In India, trillions at stake as women disappear from workforce
- Closing the employment gap between men and women could expand India’s GDP by nearly US$6 trillion, according to recent analysis from Bloomberg Economics
- Between 2010 and 2020, the number of working women in India dropped from 26 per cent to 19 per cent, according to data compiled by the World Bank
