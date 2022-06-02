Vietnam has developed an African swine fever vaccine for pigs in partnership with the United States, and is aiming to become the first global commercial exporter, an official said. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam partners with United States to develop first African swine fever vaccine
- Deadly virus swept across China from 2018, slashing herds in the world’s largest producer and consumer of pork, boosting imports and sending meat costs soaring
- Officials did not give a time frame for the vaccine’s roll-out or any indication of Vietnam’s capacity to produce it at scale
