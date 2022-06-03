Elders offer prayers at Jama Mosque in Ahmedabad, India – Muslims account for about 14 per cent of India’s 1.4 billion population. Photo: AP
US says some Indian officials ignoring or supporting attacks on minorities
- Killings, assaults, and intimidation, had occurred throughout last year in India, including on non-Hindus for slaughtering cows or trading in beef, report said
- Disputes between religious communities in India have flared since independence from British rule in 1947, but they have become more common in recent years
