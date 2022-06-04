Narender Singh Yadav poses with India’s national flag at the summit of Mount Everest on May 27. Photo: Pioneer Adventure Pvt Ltd / AFP
Indian climber who faked Mt Everest ascent reaches summit for real to ‘prove’ himself

  • Narender Singh Yadav claimed to have reached the top of the 8,849-metre mountain in May 2016, but the photos were later found to have been doctored
  • He faced a ban from Everest until May 20, after which he scaled the peak for real – this time with an ample cache of photos and videos to prove his feat

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:41pm, 4 Jun, 2022

