Narender Singh Yadav poses with India’s national flag at the summit of Mount Everest on May 27. Photo: Pioneer Adventure Pvt Ltd / AFP
Indian climber who faked Mt Everest ascent reaches summit for real to ‘prove’ himself
- Narender Singh Yadav claimed to have reached the top of the 8,849-metre mountain in May 2016, but the photos were later found to have been doctored
- He faced a ban from Everest until May 20, after which he scaled the peak for real – this time with an ample cache of photos and videos to prove his feat
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Narender Singh Yadav poses with India’s national flag at the summit of Mount Everest on May 27. Photo: Pioneer Adventure Pvt Ltd / AFP