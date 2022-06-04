Policemen inspect the site of a fire that erupted in a chemical factory in northern India on Saturday. Photo: AP
At least 10 killed, 22 injured in blast at factory in India that ‘blew the roof off’
- Fire broke out after a boiler exploded in the factory at an industrial facility in Dhaulana in the Hapur area of Uttar Pradesh state, around 60km from New Delhi
- The intensity of the blast blew off the factory’s roof, said Ajay Mishra, a rescuer
