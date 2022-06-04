Policemen inspect the site of a fire that erupted in a chemical factory in northern India on Saturday. Photo: AP
Policemen inspect the site of a fire that erupted in a chemical factory in northern India on Saturday. Photo: AP
India
Asia /  South Asia

At least 10 killed, 22 injured in blast at factory in India that ‘blew the roof off’

  • Fire broke out after a boiler exploded in the factory at an industrial facility in Dhaulana in the Hapur area of Uttar Pradesh state, around 60km from New Delhi
  • The intensity of the blast blew off the factory’s roof, said Ajay Mishra, a rescuer

Associated PressReuters
Associated Press and Reuters

Updated: 10:51pm, 4 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Policemen inspect the site of a fire that erupted in a chemical factory in northern India on Saturday. Photo: AP
Policemen inspect the site of a fire that erupted in a chemical factory in northern India on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE