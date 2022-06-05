Firefighters try to extinguish the fire that broke out at the container storage facility in Bangladesh. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh
Asia /  South Asia

Massive blaze at Bangladesh container depot kills at least 34, injures more than 300

  • The fire at the BM Inland Container Depot broke out around midnight on Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals
  • Multiple rounds of explosions occurred after the initial blast as the fire continued to spread. At least five firefighters are among the dead

Associated Press
Associated Press in Dhaka

Updated: 3:52pm, 5 Jun, 2022

