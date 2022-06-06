The death toll has risen to 26 after a bus fell into a gorge in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand with 30 people on board, with four of those rescued in critical condition, a police official said on Monday. Photo/Siddharth Agarwal
At least 26 dead in India’s northern state after bus falls into gorge
- The accident happened in Uttarkashi, about 160 kilometres from the state capital Dehradun
- About 150,000 people are killed each year in traffic accidents in India, according to the government
