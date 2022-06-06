A demonstrator in India stamps on a poster of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma on Monday after her comments last week about Prophet Mohammed. Photo: Reuters
Indian products pulled by Kuwait supermarket in row over Prophet remarks
- Workers at Al-Ardiya Co-Operative Society store piled Indian tea and other products into trolleys in protest against ‘Islamophobic’ comments
- Printed signs in Arabic read ‘We have removed Indian products’; Saudi Arabia, Qatar, other Middle East nations condemned remarks made by spokeswoman for Indian PM Modi’s party, who’s been suspended
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A demonstrator in India stamps on a poster of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma on Monday after her comments last week about Prophet Mohammed. Photo: Reuters