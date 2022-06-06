Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has vowed to finish the last two years of his five-year term despite months-long protests. File photo: Xinhua
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa to finish term despite protests: ‘I can’t go as failed president’

  • Despite months of protests calling for him to step down, Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he was given five-year mandate so will finish the remaining two years – but will not stand again
  • Protesters blame Rajapaksa family for decisions that led to severe shortages of everything from fuel to medicine, forcing historic debt default

Bloomberg

Updated: 9:45pm, 6 Jun, 2022

