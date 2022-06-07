Supporters of an Islamic political party shout anti-India slogans during a protest on Monday in Karachi, Pakistan, against the remarks made by two senior members of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Photo: EPA-EFE
Supporters of an Islamic political party shout anti-India slogans during a protest on Monday in Karachi, Pakistan, against the remarks made by two senior members of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Photo: EPA-EFE
India
Asia /  South Asia

India under fire as Muslim nations lash out over Prophet Mohammed remarks

  • New Delhi is struggling to contain the diplomatic fallout from controversial comments made by two prominent spokespeople from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party
  • Afghanistan and Pakistan have joined Iran, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states in expressing their outrage at the remarks – risking bilateral relations

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:09pm, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of an Islamic political party shout anti-India slogans during a protest on Monday in Karachi, Pakistan, against the remarks made by two senior members of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Photo: EPA-EFE
Supporters of an Islamic political party shout anti-India slogans during a protest on Monday in Karachi, Pakistan, against the remarks made by two senior members of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE