Supporters of an Islamic political party shout anti-India slogans during a protest on Monday in Karachi, Pakistan, against the remarks made by two senior members of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Photo: EPA-EFE
India under fire as Muslim nations lash out over Prophet Mohammed remarks
- New Delhi is struggling to contain the diplomatic fallout from controversial comments made by two prominent spokespeople from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party
- Afghanistan and Pakistan have joined Iran, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states in expressing their outrage at the remarks – risking bilateral relations
