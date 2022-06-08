India’s Muslims have felt more pressure on everything from freedom of worship to hijab headscarves under PM Narendra Modi’s BJP party. Photo: AP
India’s ruling party asks officials to exercise caution on religious issues after Islamic nations protest

  • ‘We are not barred from speaking on sensitive religious issues, but we must never insult the basic tenets of any religion,’ a senior BJP spokesperson said
  • India’s Muslims have felt more pressure about freedom of worship under PM Narendra Modi’s BJP party, which has resulted in clashes during religious processions

Reuters

Updated: 12:02am, 8 Jun, 2022

