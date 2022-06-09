Basil Rajapaksa, brother of Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has resigned.Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka president’s brother, Basil Rajapaksa, resigns from parliament
- The former finance minister is the second from the influential family to step away from government amid the country’s worst economic crisis and prolonged protests
- Sri Lanka’s new prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, is negotiating with the IMF for a loan programme and support from friendly countries, including China and India
