Basil Rajapaksa, brother of Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has resigned.Photo: Reuters
Basil Rajapaksa, brother of Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has resigned.Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Sri Lanka president’s brother, Basil Rajapaksa, resigns from parliament

  • The former finance minister is the second from the influential family to step away from government amid the country’s worst economic crisis and prolonged protests
  • Sri Lanka’s new prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, is negotiating with the IMF for a loan programme and support from friendly countries, including China and India

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:05pm, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Basil Rajapaksa, brother of Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has resigned.Photo: Reuters
Basil Rajapaksa, brother of Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has resigned.Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE