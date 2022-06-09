A woman covers her face as she walks past a pile of dumped rubbish in one of the busiest streets in Nepal’s financial hub. Photo: Reuters
Stinking piles of rubbish are damaging tourism and locals are ‘forced to live like pigs’ in Nepal’s capital city

  • Proper disposal of waste has been a chronic problem for weeks after residents close to a landfill site in a nearby village objected to it being dumped there
  • Hundreds of furious villagers including women and children erected a barrier of rocks and forced about 200 trucks laden with Kathmandu’s rubbish to turn back

Reuters

Updated: 8:58pm, 9 Jun, 2022

