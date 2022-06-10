Jeff Bezos and Mukesh Ambani, two of the world’s richest men, are set for another clash. This time the fight is over media rights to the Super Bowl of cricket, one of the world’s fastest-growing sporting events that draws 600 million viewers and has a brand value of almost US$6 billion. Photo: AFP
IPL: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, India’s Mukesh Ambani, Disney and Sony to battle over US$7.7 billion rights to Super Bowl of cricket
- Drawing more than half-a-billion viewers, the annual IPL tournament trails only English soccer and the National Football League in popularity globally
- One analyst believes bids for IPL media rights could reach US$7.7 billion, more than triple the US$2.1 billion collected in 2017
