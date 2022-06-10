Bangladesh’s Islamist activists and shout anti-India slogans during a demonstration in Dhaka. Photo AFP
Anger erupts in Bangladesh and India as thousands protest over comments about Islam
- Thousands of demonstrators marched in Dhaka and around India chanting slogans and urging nations to cut ties with the country and boycott its products
- 1 official has been suspended and 1 expelled after Modi’s ruling party denounced insults of religious figures, but protesters say the actions are not enough
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Bangladesh’s Islamist activists and shout anti-India slogans during a demonstration in Dhaka. Photo AFP