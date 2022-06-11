Muslims in Kolkata shout slogans during a protest demanding the arrest of BJP member Nupur Sharma. Photo: Reuters
India police shoot 2 during protests over BJP official’s Prophet Mohammed remarks
- ‘Police were forced to open fire to disperse protesters,’ said an officer in the eastern city of Ranchi
- Anger has engulfed the Islamic world since last week, when a member of the ruling BJP commented on the relationship between the prophet and his youngest wife
