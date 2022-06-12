Sri Lanka’s new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the country may buy more oil from Russia amid the island nation’s unprecedented economic crisis, even as Western nations have largely boycotted Moscow as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe open to buying Russian oil, accepting China’s financial help
- Sri Lanka, amid an unprecedented economic crisis, desperately needs fuel, and is currently trying to get oil and coal from traditional Middle East suppliers
- Sri Lanka has remained neutral on the war in Europe, and continues to reach out to numerous countries for help – including China, its third-largest creditor
