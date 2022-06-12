India’s Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi in 2019. Photo: Reuters
India’s Sonia Gandhi, opposition leader, hospitalised with Covid-related issues

  • Her Congress Party said the 75-year-old was stable and being kept in hospital for observation; she tested positive for the virus on June 2
  • The party’s fortunes have declined sharply since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP party defeated it in 2014 and 2019

Reuters

Updated: 11:54pm, 12 Jun, 2022

