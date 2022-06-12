India’s Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi in 2019. Photo: Reuters
India’s Sonia Gandhi, opposition leader, hospitalised with Covid-related issues
- Her Congress Party said the 75-year-old was stable and being kept in hospital for observation; she tested positive for the virus on June 2
- The party’s fortunes have declined sharply since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP party defeated it in 2014 and 2019
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
India’s Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi in 2019. Photo: Reuters