A bulldozer demolishes the house of a Muslim man that Uttar Pradesh state authorities accuse of being involved in riots last week, that erupted following comments about Prophet Mohammed by India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, in Prayagraj, India. Authorities claim the house was illegally built. Photo: Reuters
Indian officials step up arrests, demolish houses to stop unrest over anti-Islam remarks
- Muslims have taken to the streets across India in recent weeks to protest the anti-Islamic comments by members of Narendra Modi’s ruling BJP
- Clashes have broken out between Muslims and Hindus, and police in Uttar Pradesh arrested more than 300 people in connection with the unrest
