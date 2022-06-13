Police in India’s northeastern state of Nagaland said 30 army soldiers were charged for killing six tribal labourers mistaken for militants during an anti-insurgency operation last year. Photo: AP
India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal labourers
- Probe launched after members of the region’s predominantly Konyak tribe and a security trooper were killed after defence forces mistook labourers for militants
- Soon after the killings, protests intensified over the Armed Forces Powers Act that gives armed forces sweeping powers to search and arrest, and to open fire
