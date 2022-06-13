India and other Asian nations are becoming an increasingly vital source of oil revenues for Moscow despite strong pressure from the U.S. not to increase their purchases, as the European Union and other allies cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war: India, China and other Asian nations growing markets for shunned Russian oil
- India has guzzled nearly 60 million barrels of Russian oil in 2022, compared with 12 million barrels in all of 2021, according to commodity data firm Kpler
- China’s imports have also risen, helping Russia record a current account surplus, the broadest measure of trade, of US$96 billion for 4 months ending in April
