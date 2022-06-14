A model of an LNG tanker in front of the EU flag. Europe’s LNG imports are up 50 per cent from the same period last year and aren’t showing any sign of slowing down. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war fallout: Pakistan plunged into darkness as Europe gobbles up world’s LNG supplies
- The cost of liquefied natural gas has surged by more than 1,000 per cent in the last two years, pushed higher by the European Union’s bid to quit Russian fuel
- Pakistan’s woes are shared by cash-strapped Bangladesh and Myanmar, while India and Sri Lanka have turned to Russia for fuel – blunting Europe’s embargo
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A model of an LNG tanker in front of the EU flag. Europe’s LNG imports are up 50 per cent from the same period last year and aren’t showing any sign of slowing down. Photo: Reuters