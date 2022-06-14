Muslim students shout anti-government slogans during a protest in New Delhi on Monday against the persecution of Muslims in India. Photo: AP
India’s women, Muslims targeted by nationalist YouTube influencers, report finds
- India has more than 450 million YouTube users who are being exposed to videos spreading conspiracy theories and hateful content targeting Muslims and women
- The videos have helped fuel a conspiracy theory that Muslims spread Covid as a form of ‘jihad’, or holy war, according to the NYU Stern Centre report
