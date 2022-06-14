Sri Lankan’s are experiencing their country’s worst economic crisis. Photo: AFP
Take holiday to grow your own food, civil servants told by Sri Lankan government
- Officials granted leave for one working day a week and ‘provided with the facilities to engage in agricultural activities in their backyards’, cabinet said
- The country’s unprecedented economic downturn has left staple foods in short supply and 4 out of 5 people in the nation of 22 million were forced to skip meals
