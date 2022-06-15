An ice sculpture of Finley the Fish melts on World Ocean Day in front of the United Nations ahead of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference (MC12), where a deal to end harmful fisheries subsidies could be reached, in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
India all but sinks WTO sustainable fishing deal; China among contributors to global overfishing
- India is seeking broad exemptions for its fishing industry, including a 25-year phase-in period and a 200-nautical-mile exclusion for its artisanal anglers
- Countries spend some US$35.4 billion a year supporting their fishing fleets around the world and China is the biggest, according to a 2019 study
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An ice sculpture of Finley the Fish melts on World Ocean Day in front of the United Nations ahead of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference (MC12), where a deal to end harmful fisheries subsidies could be reached, in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters