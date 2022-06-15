Indian emergency workers scramble to rescue a 10-year-old boy with hearing and speech impairments who has been trapped down a narrow well for four days. Photo: AFP
Deaf Indian boy trapped in well with snakes and scorpions is rescued after four days
- Rahul Sahu fell down a 24 metre well on Friday afternoon while playing in the backyard of his house in the central state of Chhattisgarh
- An official said the boy ‘was alive but weak’ and was rushed to a nearby hospital
